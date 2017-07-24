Ludborough festival granted licence - despite local objections

The organisers of a three-day music festival have been granted a premises licence for their event - which will see live and recorded music being played until as late as 2am.

As reported previously, the festival will take place on a farm in Wyham cum cadeby, near Ludborough, between September 22-25. There will be a capacity of up to 5,000 people.

Ludborough Parish Council and some residents had previously objected to the plans on grounds of traffic management, public safety, and public nuisance.

The decision to grant the licence was made by East Lindsey District Council’s Licensing Committee today (Monday July 24).

A District Council spokesman said: “The application was granted by the committee as per the terms of the original application, but with stringent conditions around noise controls as recommended by colleagues in the Council’s Environmental Protection Team.

“The terminal hour for live and recorded music is 2am for Friday and Saturday, with a terminal hour of midnight on the Sunday.”

• Pick up a copy of this week’s Louth Leader (out on Wednesday, July 26) for the full story.