Lucky Lynne drives off - with a brand new car

The phrase ‘first time lucky’ has certainly rung true for Lynne Wells.

She recently popped into her local garage - JJ’s in Witham Road, Woodhall Spa - for the first time to fill up with petrol.

She had no plans to enter their ‘Win a Car’ competition.

However, staff persuaded her to enter.

This week, Lynne called in again....to take delivery of the star prize.

She is now the proud owner of a brand new Fiat 500!

Lynne said: “I’ve never won anything in my life, so I couldn’t believe it when I took the call.

“We’re relatively local to JJ’s but this (filling up) was actually the first time we had visited.

“I am extremely grateful to the friendly staff for persuading me to enter the competition.

“It definitely won’t be the last time I fill-up there.”

Lynne was presented with her Fiat 500 by Scott Davies, Managing Director of JJ’s Garage, and Eleanor Clayson, Retail Area Manager for Certas Energy, the fuel supplier to Gulf-branded forecourts and organiser of the competition.

The ‘Win a Car’ forecourt promotion was open to 500 Gulf service stations nationwide with two Fiat 500s up for grabs.

Lynne added: “The car looks stunning in Gulf’s racing colours.

“I haven’t had the chance to decide what we’re going to do with the prize yet, I think I’m still in shock!”

JJ’s Garage has recently undergone a substantial refurbishment of its shop, which has resulted in two new jobs being created - and new shelving, fridges and freezers being fitted.

The win represents another important milestone for the Gulf filling station, according to Mr Davies.

He said: “My team and I encouraged all of our customers to enter the competition and it feels very rewarding that the winner is a customer of ours.

“I am the new owner and we work very hard to offer the best service and facilities.

“Being able to present Lynne with her brand new car on behalf of Gulf and JJ’s Garage was a fantastic moment for every member of our staff.”