Louth man (64) allegedly threw food at butchers shop ‘to attract vermin’

A Louth man is due to appear in court next week after being charged with ‘harassment without violence’ against the owner of Jacksons Butchers.

Peter William Wright, 64, of Havelock Close, is alleged to have ‘persistently’ thrown seed, rice and meat at the door of Jacksons Butchers, in Eastgate, between February 2 and November 20 last year. It is alleged that Wright carried out these actions in a bid to attract vermin and ‘sully the good name of the victim and affect his livelihood’.

According to court documents, the charge states that Wright’s alleged actions ‘amounted to the harassment of Richard Nightingale’.

Wright is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 5).