Tributes to ‘Pearly King’ Tony

Tributes have been paid to popular Horncastle man Tony Nanson who died recently at the age of 72.

His funeral took place at Boston Crematorium and he will be greatly missed by his many friends in Horncastle – and the many organisations he was associated with.

Tony was a popular resident of Clarence House. He was one of the first residents to move in some 30 years ago.

His funeral was attended by his friends from the residential home, together with members and representatives of the Getaway Club, St Mary’s Church, Coffee Plus, the Luncheon Club, Coningsby and Tattershall Lions and Horncastle Lions clubs.

A Lions spokesman said: “Tony will always be remembered for his winning smile and his preparedness to join in activities.”

As recently as the Queen’s birthday celebration parade, Tony dressed as a Pearly King and took the prize for the best individual entry.