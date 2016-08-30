Sign up for new Matinee Club

Film fans in Horncastle are being urged to join a new club.

The town’s Matinee Community Cinema has switched showings of all-time classics to a Thursday afternoon at Stanhope Hall, starting on September 8.

Unfortunately, tough new licensing laws prevent organisers from promoting which films will be shown.

However, Peter Foster - who launched the Matinee performances - says anyone interested should sign up to the new club.

Mr Foster explained: “The regulations include some very stiff penalties.

“If people join our Matiness Film Club, they will be able to access all the information about forthcoming films - and even suggest which films should be shown in future.”

○Anyone interested should visit www.stanhopehall.org.uk