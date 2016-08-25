Pimms pounds for LIVES charity

The money was handed over to LIVES chief executive officer Nikki Silver at the charitys Horncastle headquarters.

The money was handed over to LIVES chief executive officer Nikki Silver at the charitys Horncastle headquarters.

0
Have your say

A Pimms in the Park event, organised by Keith Sellars, has raised £150 for the LIVES charity.

The money was handed over to LIVES’ chief executive officer Nikki Silver at the charity’s Horncastle headquarters.

Let us know here at the News if you have raised any money. Email: horncastlenews@jpress.co.uk.

Back to the top of the page