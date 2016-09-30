New Lion member

Brian Haskett with Lion President Neil Marshall. EMN-160923-105156001

Coningsby and Tattershall Lions have welcomed a new member to the very active pride.

Brian Haskett joined the group recently and is pictured receiving his Lions’ pin and certificate of welcome from president Neil Marshall.

