Husband and wife have that winning recipe!

Owners of a successful Horncastle coffee shop and tea room have double reason to celebrate - after two prestigious accolades.

The Old Stables - situated just off the Market Place - have been nominated for the award of best coffee shop and tea room in a county-wide competition.

And tasty recipes from the Old Stables also feature prominently in a Lincolnshire food magazine.

It’s a notable triumph for husband-and-wife team Kate and Andrew Giffen who took over the Old Stables six months ago.

What’s even more remarkable is the fact the couple were living and working in Switzerland immediately prior to their move to the Old Stables.

Kate was actually looking after children, while Andrew was working in IT.

Kate explained: “We’d never run anything like this before, although Andrew had previously worked in the hospitality industry in France.

“We’d been keen to move to Horncastle and saw the Old Stables advertised while we were still living and working in Switzerland.

“We’d eaten at the Old Stables and basically just fell in love with the place.

“We took over in January. It has been a steep learning curve but we’re delighted with how things have worked out.”

Kate’s links with Horncastle started when she visited her grandparents who used to live at the Manor House in West Street.

She ‘moved in’ with them and spent two years at the town’s Queen’s Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

Kate added: “I’ve always wanted to move back to Horncastle - even when we were in Switzerland.

“It’s a great place to live and work - but I never thought I’d own a business here.”

The Old Stables really is a family affair as Kate’s dad, Ian Forrester, is also involved. He previously worked in the food industry.

Kate and Andrew are mainly front of house with two chefs working in the kitchen.

Kate added: “We were lucky enough to inherit some fantastic staff from the previous owners.”

The recipes which have earned them that front cover include a sausage and squash casserole and a gluten free lemon cake. Kate added: “We’re delighted because the recipes usually feature top hotels and restaurants so it’s a reflection of what we are doing here. It’s hard work but we love it.”

“