Explore heritage at Huttoft church this weekend

A ‘heritage weekend’ will be held at St Margaret’s Church in Huttoft on Saturday and Sunday (September 10-11).

The event will provide an opportunity to explore the history of the beautiful local church between 10am and 4pm on both days.

At 2pm on Saturday there will be handbell ringers, and at 3pm on Sunday there will be ‘songs of praise’ will the church’s barrel organ.

There will also be refreshments and a tombola across both days, and some lovely flowers to admire.

Admission is free but any donations will go to the church funds.

Contact Norma on 01507 490403 for more information.