Lincolnshire ‘bucks the trend’ with latest employment figures

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Lincolnshire has dropped by 2.4 per cent compared to the same time last year, official figures have revealed today (Wednesday).

The latest figures, from the Official for National Statistics (ONS), show that although the claimant count has risen nationally, Lincolnshire has seen its claimant count drop from 7,365 in December 2015, to 7,185 in December 2016, a drop of around 2.4 per cent.

Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland is one of just two large districts - out of seven across the country - which saw a decline in the number of unemployment benefit claimants. The other district is Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

In the East Lindsey district, the number of unemployment benefit claimants rose slightly from 1,730 in December 2015, to 1,735 in December 2016,representing a rise of 0.3 per cent.

A spokesman from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that, despite this slight rise in claimants, there is ‘an awful lot going on in East Lindsey’ which it is hoped will boost employment in the area.

One event in particular is the Mablethorpe Job Fair, which will take place on Friday January 27 from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

The jobs fair was originally planned to be held at the Coastal Centre, but will now take place at the Dunes Complex due to the high number of extra employers who were keen to get on board.

The DWP spokesman added that, meanwhile, Louth’s Job Centre has recently ‘re-engaged’ with B&Q, which it is hoped will bring further local employment opportunities in the future.