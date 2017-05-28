Knitting crazy at Woodhall Spa for Breast Cancer Care

Last year the bus shelter in Woodhall Spa was yarn bombed - and now the Nice Girls team is in action again.

This year, the Nice Girls have targeted The Book Fayre shop in Woodhall Spa, so go along and admire their handiwork.

There will also be a 12-hour Knitathon in aid of Breast Cancer Care at the shop tomorrow (Monday, May 29).

The knitters will be creating squares to make a blanket, which will then be sold by blind auction.

“I have been fundraising as part of a group of local ladies for the last seven years by holding a Strawberry Tea,” said B F Hunter, one of the Nice Girls.

“This is our 8th and final year and our total raised to date is £13,500 and we would like to reach a grand total of £20,000, hence this year we are having several events.

“I do hope that some of you can help us reach our goal by donating via ‘Just giving’ search for ‘Knit-twitters Knitathon’ or by visiting us on the day.

For more information about this event contact Mandy Odling on 07973 910867