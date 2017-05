Army cadets from Horncastle Detachment joined cadets from across Lincolnshire, Leicestershire Northamptonshire and Rutland at a five-day Basic Camp held at Beckingham Training Camp near Newark.

Cadet Fanthorpe was named Best Male Cadet

He said: “I had a great time on camp. I met lots of new friends and had a good laugh.

“The time spent in the billet was fun but my favourite time was when we did Skill At Arms with the Air Rifle.”

Cadet Spendlove won the trophy for Best Shot on Clay Range.