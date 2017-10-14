It’s the trip of a lifetime for teenager Josh

A North Somercotes teenager has his feet firmly back on the ground again - after the adventure of a lifetime.

In his first ever trip outside the UK, Josh Priestly - a former pupil at St Lawrence School in Horncastle - was the lucky teenager chosen for an out-of-the-world experience.

He spent two days being mentored by astronaut, Tim Peake for a series of flights in the ‘Zero-G’ plane in Bordeaux, France.

Organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and Reves de Gosse, it was an opportunity for children with disabilities to perform scientific demonstrations and experiments in zero and micro gravity.

In total eight children and two adults were chosen from five EU countries as part of the “Kids weightless dreams” campaign.

Josh, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy, was the only person from the UK to be awarded the special experience.

Over the two hour flight and 15 parabolas [dives], Josh mastered the art of moving through the zero-gravity plane, diving from one end to the other and even performing somersaults.

Josh, who was 17 last week, left St Lawrence in July.