How off duty officer helped identify man who stole Myers charity box

Police in Horncastle have revealed the prompt action of an off-duty officer led to the arrest of a man who had stolen a charity box from a town centre business.

Alexander Cane Hewitt, 60, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 12 after admitting stealing the box from Myers Bakery last month.

The charity box was stolen from the bakery on Wednesday, May 17.

The box contained donations towards leukaemia and lymphoma research.”

An image of the offence taking place was posted on social media by staff at the bakery.

Now, it has emerged the off-duty officer recognised Hewitt in Woodhall Spa and his prompt action led directly to an arrest.

The exact amount of money stolen from Myers has not been disclosed.

The court sentenced Hewitt to 12 weeks in custody, starting immediately, due to the defendant’s record of ‘persistent offending’.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Just over a year ago, in May 2016, Hewitt was sentenced to a week in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a Teenage Cancer Trust charity box from Park View Motors in the Market Rasen area.

This followed what was described by the court, at the time, as already a ‘very lengthy record for theft’.