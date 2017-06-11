Hotels lend a hand to boost Spa 40s Festival

One of the region’s largest and most successful summer events is gearing up for its biggest weekend ever - thanks to support from two leading hotels.

Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival, returning for 2017 on July 15 and 16, is all set to take place for a sixth consecutive year.

Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend

The free festival, which celebrates and commemorates life on the British WWII ‘homefront’, is now regarded as one of the leading 1940s events in the UK.

Organisers welcomed more than 40,000 visitors in 2016, with as many expected to descend on the village in July.

As a result of its success, costs associated with infrastructure - such as parking, shuttle buses, health and safety and insurances - have significantly increased and the organising committee has turned to support from local businesses .

Owners of the Petwood Hotel and the The Golf Hotel, both based in Woodhall Spa, have once again stepped in to provide much-needed sponsorship for the second year running.

PC 256 Ian Clark and SGT PS 91 John Crowfoot were an arresting sight

Organising committee chairman Andy Hunter expressed his gratitude to the two hotels, which have been named as the festival’s “Allies”.

He said: “We are extremely lucky to be able to count on the support of two such well known and generous businesses as The Petwood and The Golf Hotel.

“The scale of the event means we have had to put in place the appropriate level of infrastructure and that comes at quite a cost.

“This has been made much easier due to the financial support of local businesses and the generosity of several local land owners, who have made their land available for car parking.”

Petwood Hotel director Emma Brealey said she feels supporting the event is ‘a great way to put Woodhall Spa on the map’.

She added: “There is absolutely no doubt that the 1940s festival has been a real boon for the village.”

Other essential support has come from The Inn at Woodhall Spa and Woodhall Spa Country Park, as well as numerous donations from shops, restaurants, bars and businesses.

*To find out more about the festival including parking and visitor information, and special event tickets, go to http://woodhall-spa- 40s-festival.com/.