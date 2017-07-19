Horncastle to commomerate ‘bloodiest’ WW1 battle

Horncastle Branch of Royal British Legion to hold remembrance service.

Monday July 31 2017 is the anniversary of the start of the Battle of Passchendaele in the Flanders region of Belgium.

It was one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War with over 500,000 casualties in the relatively short period of time between July and November 1917 - 320,000 were Allied casualties and 280,000 German.

To commemorate the event, Horncastle and District Royal British Legion are holding a Remembrance Service at Horncastle War Memorial Hospital, starting at 7.30pm on the evening of Monday July 31.

The service will honour the 8 local men who died during the battle. Crosses with the names of the servicemen who died will be placed at the memorial by members of the local ATC.

Julian Millington, Chairman of the Horncastle and District Branch said, “Throughout the year we hold many fundraising events to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

“These events are very well supported and we have raised another record total this year.

“Equally important is the Remembrance side of our work, and Horncastle have supported the Remembrance Parade in increasing numbers over the last few years.

“I would ask that as many people as possible come along to the service to remember these local people who gave their lives for us.

“A special memorial Passchendaele lapel pin has commissioned for the event. There is a limited number and they will be on sale at the service.”