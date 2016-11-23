Horncastle set for a host of angels

The challenge to create Horncastle’s largest ever community project – a host of angels for this year’s Christmas tree festival – has started with a vengeance.

Following an initial request in the Horncastle News earlier this month, about 1,000 paper and fabric feathers have now been distributed to participating shops and outlets around the town.

Now, Lynn Urbanowicz, organiser of St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival, is asking for as many people as possible to pop in to one of these shops, pick up a template, take it home and decorate it.

“You do not have to be really artistic,” said Lynn. “The feather can be decorated as simply or as elaborately as you wish.

“The key for us is to get as many feathers back, in order to display our choir of angels.”

Shops taking part in distributing the feathers are displaying a poster in their windows.

Horncastle Community Primary School has also been invited to take part.

The children are being encouraged to decorate their own feather, which will then be displayed within the montage, but time is running out.

“We need the decorated feathers back at the shops by November 28,” said Lynn.

“These will be used to create six angels, which will be descended from the realms of glory at our annual Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church on December 3 and 4.

“So we will soon be getting down to attaching the feathers to our angels wings.

“If there is anyone who has a spare afternoon to help us in this task, please let us know.

“Just pop into the church office, call us on 01507 525600, or email stmaryshorncastle@btinternet.com.