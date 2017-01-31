Horncastle’s Wolds View welcomes budding young birdwatchers to half term event

Wolds View Garden Centre in Horncastle will be inviting children aged between three and eight to get crafty with a series of special events this February half term.

Wolds View, a Wyevale Garden Centre, is celebrating its feathered friends with a Bird Week during this February half term (Monday February 13 to Sunday February 19).

As part of Bird Week, children aged between three and eight are invited to come and ‘get crafty’ in a whole host of special events.

The events are designed to entertain, inspire and encourage little ones to engage with the joy of the garden by offering them a chance to make a bird feeder, paint a nest box, bake delicious seeded flapjacks, design their very own bird finger puppets and turn a terracotta pot into an owl in which to plant seeds ready to grow this spring.

The sessions include:

* Monday February 13: Paint a Nestbox

* Tuesday February 14: Make a Feeder

* Wednesday 15th, Thursday 16th and Saturday 18th February: ‘Birdy Bakery’, where children will have the chance to make flapjack.

* Thursday February 17: Bird Finger Puppets

* Sunday February 19: Make a Potty Owl - where children can turn a terracotta pot into an owl and plant seeds ready to grow this spring.

All sessions cost £2.50 and last for 20 minutes, except for the ‘Birdy Bakery’ which costs £5 for a 60 minute session.

Enjoy a cake and a hot drink for £4.50 or add a ‘My Picnic’ kid’s packed lunch for just £4 per child.

Additionally, Wyevale Garden Centres are also asking participants to post a picture of their little one taking part in a Bird Week activity to the Wyevale Garden Centres Facebook page.

The image with the most likes on the Facebook page will win a £50 Kid’s Tool Hamper,

For more information or to book online visit www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/events