Horncastle Rotarians lighting the way for local hospice funds

A presentation was both made and received when two representatives of Boston’s Butterfly Hospice visited the Rotary Club of Horncastle recently.

Hospice general manager Linda Sanderson and trustee Lynda Slater, who is also a Rotarian from the Boston St Botolph club, gave a presentation on the work of the recently opened hospice which is one of three to benefit from the annual Horncastle Tree of Light Appeal.

They spoke of their efforts to raise awareness about the hospice, which has six beds for palliative, end of life or respite care, close to the Pilgrim Hospital.

Forthcoming fundraising events include a Pamper Day on June 1, Golf Day on June 8 and the Annual Butterfly Release on July 2.

For more information about the hospice visit www.butterflyhospice.co.uk

Afterwards, club president Mike Rinfret presented a cheque for £600 from the club’s proceeds of £1,800, which is also shared with the St Barnabas and St Andrew’s hospices.

The total raised from the appeal is split with the town’s Lions, who are co-organisers of the Tree of Light lit over the Christmas period close to the traffic lights at the East Street/South Street junction.

Mike said: “The Horncastle Tree of Light enables people to make a visual tribute after losing a loved one.”

Other good causes supported by the club in recent months have included Homestart, Shelterbox, the Rotary Shoebox Appeal and World Polio Day.

The Rotary Club welcomes new members; for details contact Mike Rinfret on 01526 569870 / 07789 647792.