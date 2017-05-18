Horncastle man sentenced after punching clubgoer in Louth

A Horncastle man punched a fellow Louth clubgoer twice after he pushed between him and his girlfriend, a court has been told.

Frankie Eccles Scott, 25, of Jobson Road, admitted assaulting Tom Bocock by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said that at 1.14am on October 30 last year, CCTV picked up Mr Bocock being assaulted by Scott as he left the Samuels night club in Louth.

She said there had been an incident between the two inside the club and Scott had been taken out by door staff, but when Mr Bocock also went outside, he was twice punched in the face by Scott, leaving him with a bruised and swollen nose.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Mr Bocock had barged between Scott and his girlfriend while they were dancing inside the club, almost knocking her over, and Scott had elbowed him and there had been an exchange of words.

Scott was then evicted from the club, she said, but when door staff went back inside to fetch his coat, Mr Bocock had come out and the ‘red mist had descended’ on Scott and he punched him twice.

She said he had since seen Mr Bocock and had apologised to him.

Scott was fined £350 and ordered to pay £120 in costs and charges.