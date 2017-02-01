Horncastle Lions donate books to library

The first Lions Club was formed in 1917 and to mark their centennial, clubs around the world have been tasked with performing a number of community projects.

Horncastle Lions got things off to a good start, as president Steve Flood and vice-president Tom Rayner presented more than 100 books to the town library.

The Lions are part of the world’s largest service organisation, whose motto is We Serve.

Horncastle Lions are active in the community, most visibly in projects such as the town’s Christmas trees and the community bonfire, but they also do a lot of work unseen behind the scenes.

To find out more about Lions organisation and projects the Horncastle club is involved in, call the president, Steve on 01507 568277.