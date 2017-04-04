Horncastle firm recognised in biggest awards for Estate Agents

Robert Bell & Company has been recognised for its outstanding customer service to its clients by making the shortlist in the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry.

The ESTAS determines the best estate agents in the UK through research carried out amongst

customers who are asked a series of questions about the service they have received from their agent.

This year saw record entries making the competition the toughest yet and one of the biggest surveys in the UK property industry with 34,000 customers completing one of the online ESTAS surveys.

Estate agents have been shortlisted in 25 regions around the UK. The regional and national

winners will be announced at the 14th annual ESTAS ceremony at the Grosvenor House

Hotel in London on May 12.

The awards will be presented by TV property expert Phil Spencer in front of 1,000 of the UK’s top property professionals.

Simon Brown, found of the ESTAS says, “Our job is to highlight agents who are providing exceptional levels of customer care through the moving process.

“At the ESTAS we believe the only way to judge the performance of an agent is to ask the clients who have experienced the whole service through to completion.

“It’s often later in the transaction when a firm really shows their worth and at those times it’s their experience and professionalism that gets the deal back on track.”

Mark Goddard, Managing Director of the headline sponsor said, “This is our seventh year sponsoring The ESTAS and we are delighted to be once again supporting this key industry

event.

“Customer feedback is essential to any organisation and it is fantastic to see the best I the industry being recognised for their efforts. Good luck to all those taking part and I look forward to meeting the winners on stage in May!”

Robert Bell said. “We are absolutely delighted to have made it on to this year’s shortlist.

“We are passionate about the level of service we deliver to our clients and this proves all the hard work the team put in has paid off.”