Horncastle Estate Agents in running for top national award

Champagne corks could soon be popping at a Horncastle company which is line for one of the biggest awards in the UK residential property industry.

Robert Bell and Company has been recognised for its ‘outstanding customer service’ to clients in the Estate Agent of the Year contest.

The contest determines the best estate agents in the UK through research carried out among customers who are asked a series of questions about the service they have received.

This year saw record entries making the competition the toughest yet, with 34,000 customers completing one of the online ESTAS surveys.

Estate agents have been short-listed in 25 regions around the UK.

The regional and national winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London next month.

The prizes will be presented by property expert Phil Spencer, who is best known for his appearances on the TV programme ‘Location, Location, Location’.

Robert Bell said: “We are absolutely delighted to have made it on to this year’s shortlist.

“We are passionate about the level of service we deliver to our clients and this proves all the hard work the team put in has paid off.”

Meanwhile, three lots of arable farm land in Hameringham - which had been in the same family for generations - sold for around £1m at a recent auction organised by Bell’s in Horncastle.

The sale followed the decision of Tony Brice Smith to retire from farming. His father and grandfather had farmed the land before him.

The first lot (Church Field High Hameringham 8.99 acres) fetched £86,000. The second lot (Poplar Farm Low Hameringham 63.78 acres) went for £652,000 and the third (Mill Farm Low Hameringham 29.13 acres) £300,000. All three lots were bought by owners of neighbouring land.

Mr Bell described the prices achieved as ‘good’ - especially in what he admitted was the ‘current air of despondency’ in farming.

