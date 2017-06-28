Guides and Brownies competition in memory of Ann

Louth Division Brownies and Guides met at Hubbard Hills to take part in the ‘Ann Pocklington Trophy’ competition this month.

Four Brownie units and two Guide units took part in a scavenger hunt, with each team having to find 60 items.

Local Brownies and Guides enjoyed the event at Hubbards Hill.

1st Louth Brownies won the Brownie trophy, while 7th Louth Guides won the Guide trophy.

The trophies are held in memory of Ann Pocklington, who was Division Commissioner and always supported the units, including going on camp and taking part in the outdoor activities.

She was known for being generous in every way, and when she developed cancer she continued to be totally supportive in everything, despite not feeling well.

After she passed away, the division wanted something to remember her by, so two flags were bought - one for the Brownies and one for the Guides - and the competition was born in her memory.

Members of the winning teams were presented with the flags which they keep for a year. Each girl who took part was presented with a certificate.