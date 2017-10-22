Groups say cheers! for Woodhall festival cash

Following a second highly successful Beer and Music Festival this summer, run jointly by Woodhall Spa Cricket Club and Woodhall Spa Tennis Club for their clubs’ funds, the Tennis Club invited representatives from local groups to meet them in the Petwood Hotel for a presentation evening.

The Club had decided to give something back to the community and presented cheques for £100 to the 1st Woodhall Spa Scout Group, Woodhall Spa Brownies and When You Wish Upon a Star. A further cheque for £150 was presented to Emma Brealey from JPWS Ltd for Jubilee Park.