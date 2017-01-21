Fundraiser to put on a show for a good cause

The Dower House Hotel, Woodhall Spa, will host night of fun and food in aid of cancer charities on Saturday May 20 2017.

Pink Sparkle cancer fundraising group will be holding a Half Blues Brothers night with all proceeds will go to Daisy Chains Breast Cancer Support Group Lincoln and Children with Cancer UK.

Tickets are £35 per person which includes a drink on arrival with nachos, a two course buffet meal, sweet cart and entertainment from the Half Blues Brothers.

There will also be a raffle with lots of fantastic prizes.

Tickets must be booked in advanced, non refundable deposit of £15 per person and the full balance is due by 14th April 2017.

To book your ticket please contact Carly on 07446073390 or email carlystreamer@hotmail.co.uk