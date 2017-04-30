Food safety service will support new food businesses in East Lindsey

Those launching food-related businesses in East Lindsey could benefit from a new service provided by East Lindsey District Council.

From May 2, any new food businesses setting up in the District will have the opportunity to access the Safer Food Service from the Council’s Food Safety Team to help them to implement the best possible food hygiene rating.

Included in the £180 (including VAT) service price is an on-site visit by a Food Safety Officer who will give practical tailored advice and a simple and easy to understand report and an up to date “Safer Food Better Business” pack. This pack helps small food businesses to produce food safety management procedures and comply with food hygiene regulations.

Existing Businesses are able to access the Safer Food Better Business pack through the Council’s website at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/foodsafety

Environmental Health Manager at the Council, Mike Harrison, said: “The Council is working hard to support the business community to drive up food hygiene standards and this is a service many existing food businesses have previously said would have been useful to them. With lots of customers now checking Food Hygiene Ratings on where to eat and buy food from, its important businesses ensure they are operating to the highest standard both for the safety of customers and the reputation of the business.”

Local Food Business owner, Emma Beaumont, of Beaumonts in Louth, said: “For a new business setting up, food safety advice gives peace of mind that the controls you implement are of the highest standard to ensure food safety”.

• To find out more visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/saferfoodservice or email commercial.team@e-lindsey.gov.uk