Fire crews rush to caravan fires in Trusthorpe

Fire crews from Mablethorpe, Alford, North Somercotes and Skegness attended the scene of two static caravan fires in Trusthorpe yesterday evening (Friday).

The incidents took place in Sutton Road, Trusthorpe, shortly after 11pm last night.

Fire crews tackled the blaze using three hosereel jets and four breathing apparatus.

Information regarding the cause of the fire, and the extent of any fire or smoke damage, has not yet been released.

The Leader has contacted Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue for comment.

• More on this story as we have it.