Conservation work at Rasen area volunteer event

Volunteers are being asked to come forward to take part in a practical conservation work day at the River Rase headwaters near Market Rasen on February 12.

The aim of the day is to stop the encroachment of the highly invasive Snowberry from the stream banks and surrounding area.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project, a spokesman said: “These plants can create dense thickets outcompeting both native tree species and smaller ground flora.

“Through removing the Snowberry we are able to create a more natural habitat and improve the habitat for water loving creatures such as water vole and brown trout.”

If it safe to do so, there will also be a chance to do some basic surveying to identify vital invertebrates present in Lincolnshire’s chalk streams.

“No previous knowledge or experience is needed, just your enthusiasm,” added the spokesman.

For full details email william.bartle@lincolnshire.gov.uk or call 01522 555783.

Volunteers must wear suitable footwear - sturdy walking boots or wellingtons - and appropriate clothing.

Also take along a packed lunch and drink.