£50,000 to the Horncastle-based Wildlife Trust

Integrated Waste Management (IWM) has agreed to pay £50,000 to the Horncastle-based ‘Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’ following allegations of pollution in Winteringham.

n July 2015, the Environment Agency (EA) received a report of dead fish in the Haven Drain in Winteringham.

The EA found dead fish and low ammonia, indicating that pollution had taken place. Ninety dead fish were counted, with EA officers estimating that 403 fish had been killed over a 4.4km stretch of watercourse.

EA officers traced the pollution back to the vicinity of Winterton North Landfill, a site which is operated by IWM. A leak as well as some blockage issues were found on site.

Following the incident, IWM agreed to pay £50,000 to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust. It also agreed to put measures in place to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, and paid £7,041.70 in costs to the EA.

• Details of Enforcement Undertakings accepted by the EA can be found at www.gov.uk/government/publications/enforcement-undertakings-accepted-by-the-environment-agency.