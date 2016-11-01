Woodhall Spa pupils branch out with poster designs

Pupils from St Hugh’s School in Woodhall Spa have been talking trees and have been designing posters to illustrating the importance of trees to our lives.

The designs were displayed in Woodhall Spa Library over the summer, before the Tree Group made a final selection of three from each year group involved.

“Our choice was extremely difficult, because all of the pupils had produced such charming and informative posters,” said the group’s Tim Curtis, who went along to present certificates to the top three pupils.

He is pictured during a special assembly at St Hugh’s, with, from year one, Archer Haynes, Beatrice Cooper and Peyia Fairburn, and from year three, Liberty Dickenson, Aurora Fantasia and Jack Barker.