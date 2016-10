Kettles were boiling and cakes baking across the area last week all with one common purpose - to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Amongst those taking part in the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event was Kirkby on Bain CE Primary School.

Parents and carers were invited into school for the morning to enjoy a cup of coffee and cake and to visit the children in their classrooms in exchange for a donation to Macmillan, raising £265.82