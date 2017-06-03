Budding young Woodhall Spa chef looking to stir up votes

A nine-year-old from Woodhall Spa is hoping to stir up some support to help her win a national competition.

Annabel Scott, a pupil at St Hugh’s School, has been selected to represent Lincolnshire in the final stage of the UK’s Young Pea Chef of the Year 2017.

She is one of five finalists selected to be in with a chance of taking the crown in the competition which challenged children aged four to 12 to develop a creative and delicious recipe using peas.

Annabel’s recipe for Pea Noodles beat off hundreds of hopefuls to be selected as one of the final five by an expert panel of judges.

Now she is looking to the public vote to help her win the title.

“Oh my goodness, I’m just really happy to be a finalist,” said Annabel.

“I enjoy cooking, especially with peas because they’re tasty, healthy and add colour to my noodle dish.

“I’m going to try my hardest to get the support from my family and friends in the voting stage.”

The competition calls upon members of the public to show their support and vote for their favourite recipe.

Until June 23, the finalists will go head-to-head, rallying up as much support as possible from friends, family and their community.

The young chef with the most votes for the primary school category will be crowned Young Pea Chef of the Year 2017 for their age group and will win £500 worth of cooking equipment for their school from competition sponsor Waitrose.

TV chef and Yes Peas! campaign ambassador, Rachel Green, said: “The level of entries we received from children across the country was outstanding.

“We’d like to congratulate Annabel on being chosen as a finalist and hope Lincolnshire residents show their support by voting.”

To vote, visit the Yes Peas! Facebook page, where there is information on all the finalists and their recipes.