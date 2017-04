An afternoon of fun was had at Tanglewood Care Home in Horncastle as staff, residents and friends enjoyed an Easter Fair, organised by the activities team.

They were entertained by singer Steve B and the Easter bunny also hopped along to pay a visit.

Easter bake-off at Tanglewood EMN-170420-132813001

Craft stalls and an Easter bake off were also part of the event.

Tanglewood’s next event will be their summer fayre on Saturday August 19.

Everyone is invited to go along to the home in the town’s Louth Road and join in the fun once more.

Steve B entertained at Tanglewood Easter Fair EMN-170420-132837001