Delays on A16 near Holton le Clay after accident

There are delays on the A16 near the entrances to Holton le Clay and Waltham this morning (Monday), after Cheapside Road was closed following a collision.

The incident was reported shortly after 7am today, and the road is closed both ways between B1203 (Waltham) and Cheapside Road.

As a result, traffic has built up in both directions on the A16.

There has also been a build up of traffic at the junction between the A18 and the A16 at Ludborough, possibly due to motorists re-routing to avoid the delays at Cheapside. There have been additional reports of a road closure between the Toll Bar roundabout (New Waltham), and the Louth Road roundabout (Scartho/Grimsby).

