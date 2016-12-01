Delays ‘expected’ as A16 at Holton le Clay is to be resurfaced

The A16 at Holton le Clay is set to be resurfaced between next week (Monday December 5) and Friday December 16.

The work will take place between the A16 junction with Cheapside Road to the junction with the old Louth Road.

The contractor will be working from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be managed with temporary lights, so the road will remain open throughout the works - although delays can be expected.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that there will be no weekend or night time working, and temporary traffic signals will be removed after 4pm each day.