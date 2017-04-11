Thieves steal large amount of meat, fish and alcohol from Woodhall Spa business

A large amount of meat, fish and beer has been stolen from a Woodhall Spa business.

Police are appealing for information about a burglary that occurred at The Tea House in the Woods, Coronation Road, Woodhall Spa, between 1am and 2am on Sunday April 2.

The offenders entered outbuildings and stole a large amount of fish, meat, bottled beer and soft drinks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Gary Young at Horncastle Police Station by calling 101 and quoting incident number 96 of April 2.