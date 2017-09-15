Breaking: Woman pleads guilty to part in Middle Rasen dog theft

A woman faces a possible jail sentence after she admitted taking part in a commercial burglary in which 16 dogs were stolen from a breeder in Middle Rasen.

Barbara Ann Petrie-Harrison, 45, from Basingstoke, pleaded guilty to a single charge of burglary when she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this morning (Friday, September 15)

The court heard 16 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels were stolen from dog breeding pens in a garden at Willow Cottage in Gainsborough Road, between September 21 and 24, 2015.

Petrie-Harrison was granted bail on condition that she does not contact any witnesses and lives at an address in Dorset Crescent, Basingstoke, Hampshire.

She will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on October 9.

Adjourning her case Recorder Jacob Hallam QC told Petrie-Harrison “You have entered a guilty plea to a commercial burglary.

“What sentence will follow I can not say, but it is possible a custodial sentence will follow.

“The fact you have entered your guilty plea will be an important factor in your credit.”

Following the theft, Lincolnshire Police released photographs of the dogs and asked anyone who was offered them for sale to contact them.

The owners of the dogs also offered a £5,000 reward for any information leading to their safe return.