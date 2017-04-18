Art collection and jewellery worth thousands stolen from Horncastle home

A collection of art and jewellery has been stolen from a home in Horncastle.
Police are appealing for information about a burglary that took place at the property in Stanhope Road, Horncastle, between Sunday April 9 and Saturday April 15.
Items stolen included:
* Watercolour by F.W Scarbrough titled “Lower Pool London” (worth £1,000)
* Watercolour by F.W Scarbrough titled “Sunset, Greenwich, London” (worth £1,000)
* Print of Watercolour by Marjorie G Bates titled “Harlequin Inn, The Steps, Lincoln” (£50)
* Print of Watercolour of Lincoln Cathedral from Brayford
* Jewellery including watches
* Tools, including hedge cutter, strimmer, floor steam cleaner and two stepladders.
* Sharp 14” flat screen TV
Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 129 of 14th April.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.