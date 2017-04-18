Art collection and jewellery worth thousands stolen from Horncastle home

A collection of art and jewellery has been stolen from a home in Horncastle.

Police are appealing for information about a burglary that took place at the property in Stanhope Road, Horncastle, between Sunday April 9 and Saturday April 15.

Items stolen included:

* Watercolour by F.W Scarbrough titled “Lower Pool London” (worth £1,000)

* Watercolour by F.W Scarbrough titled “Sunset, Greenwich, London” (worth £1,000)

* Print of Watercolour by Marjorie G Bates titled “Harlequin Inn, The Steps, Lincoln” (£50)

* Print of Watercolour of Lincoln Cathedral from Brayford

* Jewellery including watches

* Tools, including hedge cutter, strimmer, floor steam cleaner and two stepladders.

* Sharp 14” flat screen TV

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 129 of 14th April.