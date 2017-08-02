4X4 and dog stolen in broad daylight from Mareham le Fen farm

A 4x4 was stolen from a property in Mareham-le-Fen in broad daylight yesterday, Tuesday August 1.

A grey Ford Ranger pick-up was stolen from a farm on Main Street, Mareham-le-Fen around 12:20pm.

The owner who was unloading the vehicle at the time, had turned his back, and saw the vehicle leaving his yard. The vehicle keys, the owners dog and mobile phone were in the vehicle at the time of the theft. The dog has been recovered and is unharmed.

Officers searched the surrounding area and located the stolen vehicle between Kirkby on Bain and Coningsby village about 1:20pm.

If you think you can help with our enquiries or saw anything suspicious including the grey Ford Ranger being driven between 12:20pm and 1:20pm please contact police on 101 quoting incident 171 of 1 August.

Lincolnshire Police are reminding people to always remove their keys when they get out of their vehicles.