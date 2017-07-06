Council - does Woodhall need CCTV cameras?

Woodhall Spa Parish Council has invited residents and businesses to take part in a survey about whether there is a need for security cameras in the village.

Following advice from Lincolnshire Police, the council set up a working group to investigate the level of demand - and the approximate cost of providing cameras.

The council says that the police view was that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras would provide both a deterrent and more assistance following a crime.

ANPR cameras are digital cameras coupled with software that automatically read car number plates and either store the details or immediately forward information to the police.

The council acknowledged the presence of cameras strategically located around the village could provide a ‘comprehensive picture’ of vehicle movements.

However, the working group said that, after taking local feedback into consideration, it felt Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) would perhaps be more suitable than ANPR.

The working group says it believes ANPR is best suited to larger crimes, while CCTV is better targeted at low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.

The latest digital CCTV cameras can be programmed to cover a number of locations or be controlled remotely and monitored in a central control room.

An East Lindsey District Council CCTV system operates in seven market towns, with the control room based in Boston. There has been criticism of the coverage .

A parish council spokesman said: “The costs of installing either system - or a combination of the two - are not insignificant and that is why we are seeking views before drawing up a requirement document and obtaining tenders.”

○The survey is available at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DRZJ3C3

received if indeed we reach that stage.

www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DRZJ3C3