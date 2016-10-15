Cop this - police chief in running for award!

East Lindsey based Chief Inspector Jim Tyner is in the running for a national award for his use of social media.

He is one of three finalists in the ‘Best Tweeting Senior Officer’ category of the National Police Twitter Awards.

The awards are based on nominations from the local community and he is the only Lincolnshire officer represented in the finals.

The winners will be announced on December 23 and the overall winner wins a trip to Long Beach, California, to give a presentation at the Social Media In Law Enforcement (SMILE) Conference.

In 2014 he won the national award for ‘Best Individual Tweeting Officer’ in the UK.

Chief Insp Tyner said: “I believe that social media helps break down barriers and builds confidence because people can learn about our enforcement activity and our response to issues that concern them.

“Twitter doesn’t replace other engagement activity but allows us to reach a wider audience.

“I tweet as a way of reaching our rural community so it’s nice to be recognised at a national level.”