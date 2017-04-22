Coningsby’s Laura is all set to bloom at the Rose!

She is, she says, taking Lincolnshire to the ‘Big Smoke’ - and she couldn’t be happier!

A new play - written by Tattershall’s highly talented Laura Turner - will premier at the famous Rose Playhouse in London’s Bankside next month.

It’s an amazing achievement for Laura who has yet to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The play - called ‘The Buried Moon’ - opens on May 3 and runs until May 13 before transferring to the prestigious Petersfield Shakespeare Festival this summer.

Laura says the play is inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ and explores the relationship between two of the leading characters Miranda and Caliban - from Miranda’s perspective.

There is something of a local connection as it is set in a modern day context against the back drop of the Lincolnshire Fens.

Boston-born Laura explains: “The play explores issues around consent, body image and peer pressure as two young people try to find their way, trapped in an isolated community slipping into the sea.”

Rehearsals are in full swing and Laura admits she can’t wait for the opening night adding: “I’m very excited. I’m taking Lincolnshire to the Big Smoke. It’s fantastic!”

Laura has come a long way since her days as a student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle.

Initially, her sights were firmly set on acting but while in the Sixth Form at QEGS, she and a friend started a drama club for younger students at QEGS and ‘fell in love with writing.’

She went on to study at the University of York where she graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in English.

While at QEGS, her special talent had attracted the attention of the Lincoln-based touring theatre company Chapterhouse.

She first sprang to prominence in 2009 when, at the age of 21, she was transforming fairytales and classics into original adaptations.

She soon started writing for Charterhouse and her work on ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ and ‘Hansel and Gretel’ earned high praise.

Laura’s critically acclaimed adaptations featured in a number of outdoor performances - including some staged at Tattershall Castle and the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa.

She went on to work on scripts for TV shows like Eastenders and Holby City.

Now, a new chapter of her career is about the start

*Details of the play can be found at http://www.roseplayhouse.org.uk/events/event/buried-moon-laura-turner-2017-05-03/

*The Rose was built in 1587 by Philip Henslowe and by a grocer named John Cholmley. It was the first purpose-built playhouse to ever stage a production of any of Shakespeare’s plays.