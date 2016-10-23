COLUMN: It’s time to address your cyber security

A recent seminar held at our office in Boston revealed that several of the businesses in the room had been affected by cyber crime.

How can you ensure your business is safe and protected from online threats?

Whether your business uses a range of IT equipment or has a website to advertise your services or carry out financial transactions, you are at risk of a cyber attack.

Here are some pointers on what you can do to reduce this risk:

n Download software updates as soon as you see them

n Keep your passwords strong by using a mix of upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols

n Immediately delete any suspicious emails

n Install anti-virus software on your work-stations and other devices

n Raise awareness among your staff and ensure they know what to look out for

As advisers to SMEs, we can appreciate that the steps to increasing security are a headache, but how much more of a headache would it be if you were without your IT equipment or your business website was attacked?

The reality is that every business is under threat, so if cyber security is something you’ve been putting off, now really is the time to address the issue.

For furthetr help and advice on the issue of cyber security, please contact experienced business adviser Michele Coe-Baxter on 01754 899899 or email michele.coe-baxter@duntop.co.uk.