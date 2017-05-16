Colourful cash for hospice charity

More than £150,000 has been pledged to St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice after 3,000 people took part in the charity’s Colour Dash at the weekend.

The event at Lincolnshire Showground saw participants as young as five showered with environmentally friendly powdered paint as they ran the five-kilometre course.

“The amount of money that has been raised from this event is absolutely fantastic and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part or who pledged their support,” said Becky Otter, Event Manager for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.

“It was brilliant to see families enjoying a fun day, while raising money for hospice care across Lincolnshire.

“We met people who were taking part for all sorts of reasons. Many were there to remember and honour someone special whilst others came along to soak up the atmosphere.”

The event saw support from the local business community, with Western Power Distribution, named as the headline sponsor.

Becky added: “The money raised from this event will directly impact the care and services we provide.

“Last year we supported more than 9,000 people across the county and this year we hope to care for even more.”

