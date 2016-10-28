Children in Alford step out for the county lifesavers’ fund

Little fundraisers in Alford have helped raise almost £1,600 for the Lincolnshire first responders charity LIVES.

Children parents and staff at the Mon Ami Children’s Nursery joined with those from the other sites in Wragby, Boston, and Swineshead to support the Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service (LIVES).

The children dressed up as people who help us in emergency situations, such as firemen, policemen and doctors.

They then took part in a sponsored walk wearing their outfits.

They also enjoyed fun-filled activities throughout the day and bake sales too to raise further funds for the charity.

LIVES works alongside the East Midlands Ambulance Service in order to provide an immediate medical response in the form of first responders who are trained in first-on-scene life-saving skills.

“We chose to raise money for LIVES as we have close connections with the charity,” said Samantha Britton, co-owner of Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries.

“Our staff past and present have done a lot of voluntary fundraising for LIVES.

“Some parents at the nursery also support and volunteer for LIVES as fundraisers or as first responders.

“LIVES provides a vital service in such a large rural county as Lincolnshire.

“And we are really proud to do our bit to support their work.”

Jamie Dowding, LIVES Swineshead co-ordinator and first responder, said: “We rely on donations to cover our annual running costs.

“And it’s amazing when people put in so much hard work and raise such a tremendous amount for LIVES.

“We’d like to say thank you to Mon Ami for the donation on behalf of both LIVES and the hundreds of people whose lives will be saved as a result.”

