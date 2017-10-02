Cheers! Drinks are now flowing at Tanglewood’s Friendship Inn

Residents at a Horncastle care home can now enjoy a bit of pub culture thanks to investment in a new in-house bar.

The Friendship Inn was officially opened at Tanglewood, in Louth Road, last week by town mayor Brian Burbidge and it wasn’t long before the drinks were flowing.

Resident Charlie Leesing enjoyed a pint with Mayor Brian Burbidge EMN-170921-064617001

Home manager Remi Owolabi said the residents have had a big hand in getting the bar up and running.

“Staff, residents and their families have all been involved and formed a bar committee to get it off the ground,” she said.

“Our vision here is ‘home from home’ and time at the pub is an important part of socialising.

“The Friendship Inn is now somewhere residents can meet with their visitors to enjoy a drink and play traditional pub games, such as darts.

.The Abba tribute got residents and staff up dancing EMN-170921-064630001

“It will provide friendship and fun - it is a job well done.”

The in-house pub is an initiative being rolled out across the Tanglewood group of homes and is proving to be very popular.

Tom Shelbourn, part of the senior management team in charge of delivering the initiative, said: “It is all about making it more like a home than a facility.

“The best ideas always come from inside the homes and this is certainly one of them.

Margery Marshall and Margaret Dixon, who run the home's knit and knatter group, came along to the opening EMN-170921-064538001

“Local companies have chipped in to make this happen - it is just fantastic.”