Charity hopes for bumper boost from annual Festival

AGE UK Lindsey are preparing for their annual Summer Festival.

The event is a celebration of this well-known Lincolnshire charity by encouraging people to invite or even bring along an older person who might not normally be able to attend .

The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa will once again be hosting the event on July 11.

It will be open to anyone - and not just service users of Age UK .It’s hoped people will use it as a way of bringing those who don’t go out often together.

Andy Storer, Chief Executive Officer said: “It’s a celebration of everything which makes Age UK Lindsey great.

“It’s a chance for all to come together, socialise and enjoy our entertainment and range of craft and gift stalls, all in the lovely and historic setting of the Petwood Hotel.”

For 2017 music will be provided by Helen Clarke, who is the resident pianist at the hotel.

There’ll also be entertaining talks from Mike Storr about the days of the music hall and Ann Hobbs will give an amusing talk on restoring a French house.

There’ll be something for all with over 30 stalls ranging from craft stalls to local businesses and advice from the charity’s teams.

Age UK Lindsey will also have ‘pop up’ vintage, shoe and pound stalls.

Emily Colley, Events & Fundraising Co-ordinator, has brought the event together this year with a team from across the organisation.

Emily started with the charity in April and is very excited to be working on the Festival.

Emily said: “This is my first involvement in an event for Age UK Lindsey and I hope we’ve brought in something for everyone to enjoy and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone there.

“Based on our No One Should Have No One campaign, we thought the event would be a great way for people to chat and spend time together as there are 1.2 million older people in the UK who are chronically lonely.”

She added that if visitors could invite or even provide transport for an older person, whether it be a family member, friend or neighbour to the event, it was a way of spreading some cheer and goodwill.

Age UK Lindsey‘s Summer Festival takes place on Tuesday July 11 and runs from 10am to 3pm. Entry is free.

*St Barnabas Hospice, who currently has over 1,100 volunteers, is on the lookout for more people to donate their time and volunteer in one of 26 shops across the county.

The St Barnabas shops wouldn’t be able to function without the support of dedicated and hard-working volunteers, and this is a great opportunity for people to boost their CV, learn a new skill or even make new friends.

Particular areas of concern for St Barnabas are Alford, Boston, Louth, Lincoln, Skegness and Spilsby. These areas are in greater need of more voluntary support from the local community.

For further details about volunteering, please contact The People Development Team at volunteering@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or telephone 01522 518 221