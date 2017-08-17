Charity beer festival in Thimbleby

A charity beer, cider and music festival will be at the Durham Ox in Thimbleby this Saturday (August 19).

Featuring a hoist of entertainment, it will raise funds for the Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance and various community projects.

The fun starts at 12noon and runs through to 11pm.

There is a £5 entry charge but U10s are allowed in free. No children will be allowed in after 8pm.

Live entertainment will include a number of local bands including Stealer, Table 14, Outdoor Cats, Blindeye, Chance and Kit and the Knightriders.

A spokesman for the Durham Ox said: “Everyone involved from the bands, chefs, staff, beer tent, tombola stall and entrance staff are all donating their time free of charge.

“We have also been lucky enough to find local businesses who have sponsored some of the beers and ciders and are hoping to raise as much money as possible for Lincs air ambulance and also the local community.”

As well as Saturday big day, staff and customers have been busy raising enough funds for a defibrilliator to be installed on the outside of the pub.