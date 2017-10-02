Celebrate another Apple Day at Gunby Hall

On Sunday 8 October Spilsby’s National Trust property Gunby Hall and Gardens will host its ever popular Apple Day

With impressive displays of 50+ varieties of apple, there will be lots to see and sample on the day.

There are also opportunities to buy apple trees and bags of apples, freshly plucked from the trees.

Furthermore, visitors can bring their own ‘mystery’ apples from their garden to have them identified by our experts, who can give advice on how to best look after the tree they came from.

Trade and craft stalls will be dotted throughout the gardens and courtyard, with something on offer for every taste. This year you can again try your hand at pressing apples and drink some fresh juice you’ve pressed yourself.

Three floors of Gunby Hall will be open to explore and the beautiful eight acre gardens are still full of colour this time of year.

The charming Gunby tea-room will serve lots of apple based treats as well as the usual drinks and cake.

For those who would like to try something a bit more adventurous, there are lovely walks from the property that lead to the former ice house pond or to the remains of Bratoft Manor.

“Apple Day is one of the highlights of the year,” said Gunby Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby, “and our many visitors love to see the impressive variety of apples and pears that are grown in our grounds.

“The house and gardens look great this time of year and our team of local volunteers are on hand to share their stories.

“We look forward to welcoming many local families and visitors who might not have ventured up our drive before.’

Gunby’s Apple Day takes place on Sunday 8 October from 11am till 5pm. Admission is £8.75 for house and gardens and £6.25 for gardens only – there are concessions for children and families. The event is free for National Trust members and under 5s. Gunby Hall is located on the A158 between Spilsby and Skegness, off the Gunby roundabout.

For more information ring 01754 890102 or look on www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall